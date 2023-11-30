Nemesis releases Ghour

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 05:02 pm

Nemesis releases Ghour

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 05:02 pm
Rock band Nemesis
Rock band Nemesis

Rock band Nemesis released their new song 'Ghour' today at 5 PM. The rock number will be initially released on YouTube as a music video and will subsequently be available on other streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Ghour will be the first official release from Nemesis's upcoming fourth studio album. The song's audio was engineered by Ekram Wasi.

Speaking to TBS, guitarist Ifaz Abrar Reza said, "Can't express how excited I am to be releasing the first song after I joined the band. We've really taken our time with the songs with endless experimenting sessions till we got to a point where things felt right. We're hoping that the people will love listening to Ghour as much as we've loved making it."

