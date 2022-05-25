Nazrul Islam’s 'Agnigiri' to debut on BTV

The TV adaptation of 'Agnigiri' is set to debut on Bangladesh Television in honour of Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary. The project is being co-directed by Abul Hayat and Nur Anwar Ranju, the latter of whom is also a producer.

Agnigiri is a short story from celebrated poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's seminal book 'Shiulimala'. The language, setting and characters of this story are all set against the backdrop of Trishal, Mymensingh.

The plot revolves around Sabur Akhand, a quiet young man from Madrasapur, who teaches Arabic to Nurjahan, the only daughter of Naseeb Mian.

Mamunur Rashid, Imtiaz Barshon and Jasmine Ara are portraying the roles of Naseeb Mia, Sabur and Nurjahan respectively'. Actors Mili Munshi, Anwar Shahi, Nazim Uddin will also be playing supporting characters. The drama is set to air on BTV at 9 PM on 25 May.