Nazrul Islam’s 'Agnigiri' to debut on BTV

Splash

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 11:19 am

Related News

Nazrul Islam’s 'Agnigiri' to debut on BTV

The plot revolves around Sabur Akhand, a quiet young man from Madrasapur, who teaches Arabic to Nurjahan, the only daughter of Naseeb Mian

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 11:19 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The TV adaptation of 'Agnigiri' is set to debut on  Bangladesh Television in honour of Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary. The project is being co-directed by Abul Hayat and Nur Anwar Ranju, the latter of whom is also a producer.
Agnigiri is a short story from celebrated poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's seminal book 'Shiulimala'. The language, setting and characters of this story are all set against the backdrop of Trishal, Mymensingh.

The plot revolves around Sabur Akhand, a quiet young man from Madrasapur, who teaches Arabic to Nurjahan, the only daughter of Naseeb Mian.
Mamunur Rashid, Imtiaz Barshon and Jasmine Ara are portraying the roles of Naseeb Mia, Sabur and Nurjahan respectively'. Actors Mili Munshi, Anwar Shahi, Nazim Uddin will also be playing supporting characters. The drama is set to air on BTV at 9 PM on 25 May.

Agnigiri / BTV / drama / Kazi Nazrul Islam / Kazi Nazrul Islam birth anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

3h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

36m | Videos
Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

2h | Videos
The dream of building home on moon

The dream of building home on moon

2h | Videos
When is the right time to invest?

When is the right time to invest?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide