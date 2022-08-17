Native American activist receives apology 50 years later

Sacheen Littlefeather on stage at the Oscars in 1973. Photo: Collected

The Academy has apologised to Sacheen Littlefeather for an incident that transpired at the Oscars held in 1973, nearly 50 years ago.

Back in 1973, Littlefeather, who was 26 years old, took to the stage in order to decline the award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando. While she was delivering the speech the audience booed and mocked her. There were also threats of arrest and physical assault, one of which came from famed actor John Wayne and reportedly had to be restrained to stop him from storming the stage during the speech.

In the speech Littlefeather said that Brando refused to accept the award, the reasons for which being the treatment of Native Americans by the film industry and on television, in movie reruns, and also for the events at Wounded Knee.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the now 75-year-old Native American activist has been invited to an evening of reflection at the Academy Museum and has been offered an official apology.