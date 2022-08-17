Native American activist receives apology 50 years later

Splash

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 10:14 am

Related News

Native American activist receives apology 50 years later

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 10:14 am
Sacheen Littlefeather on stage at the Oscars in 1973. Photo: Collected
Sacheen Littlefeather on stage at the Oscars in 1973. Photo: Collected

The Academy has apologised to Sacheen Littlefeather for an incident that transpired at the Oscars held in 1973, nearly 50 years ago.

Back in 1973, Littlefeather, who was 26 years old, took to the stage in order to decline the award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando. While she was delivering the speech the audience booed and mocked her. There were also threats of arrest and physical assault, one of which came from famed actor John Wayne and reportedly had to be restrained to stop him from storming the stage during the speech.

In the speech Littlefeather said that Brando refused to accept the award, the reasons for which being the treatment of Native Americans by the film industry and on television, in movie reruns, and also for the events at Wounded Knee.

Sacheen Littlefeather on stage at the Oscars in 1973. Photo: Collected
Sacheen Littlefeather on stage at the Oscars in 1973. Photo: Collected

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the now 75-year-old Native American activist has been invited to an evening of reflection at the Academy Museum and has been offered an official apology.

Native American / Oscars / Academy Awards / Sacheen Littlefeather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

14h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

23h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Who is responsible for the Uttara girder tragedy?

15m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Evidence of negligence in Uttara girder tragedy

20m | Videos
The most dangerous animals in the Amazon

The most dangerous animals in the Amazon

20m | Videos
A month only for eating sandwiches

A month only for eating sandwiches

25m | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador