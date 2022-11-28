Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Splash

AP/UNB
28 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:13 pm

Related News

Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

AP/UNB
28 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:13 pm
FILE - Dua Lipa attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in New York. Albania&#039;s president has granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa. President Bajram Begaj on Sunday, Nov, 27 said Lipa received citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)
FILE - Dua Lipa attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in New York. Albania's president has granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa. President Bajram Begaj on Sunday, Nov, 27 said Lipa received citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)

Albania's president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist's role in spreading Albanians' fame internationally through her music.

President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania's 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire. Begaj said he considered it an honour to do so because Lipa has made Albanians famous throughout the world.

"I will be an Albanian with papers too," Lipa said before taking her citizenship oath at Tirana city hall.

Lipa was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo.

Lipa, who started singing at five years old, was musically influenced by her father, a former singer and guitarist of a rock band. She started to post her songs in YouTube when she was 14. Her first debut studio album was released in 2017. In 2019 she won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Together with her father, she co-founded the Sunny Hill Foundation in 2016 to raise funds with annual concerts held in her native Kosovo to help people experiencing financial difficulties.

"It is an indescribable great joy with such acceptance, love and everything," said Lipa. The artist then took a passport photo, was fingerprinted and signed an application form for an identity card and passport.

Lipa will wrap up her annual concert tour in Tirana's main Skanderbeg Square on Monday to commemorate Independence Day.

Dua Lipa / Albania

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

1h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

2h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

2h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

59m | Videos
France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

16h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

16h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman