'Murder, She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury passes away at 96

Splash

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:31 am

Related News

'Murder, She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury passes away at 96

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:31 am
&#039;Murder, She Wrote&#039; actress Angela Lansbury passes away at 96

Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday.

Lansbury, who played a crime-solving mystery writer in the long-running US television series 'Murder, She Wrote', "died peacefully in her sleep" at home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her children.

The actress was just five days shy of her 97th birthday, the statement said.

In movies, Lansbury turned in riveting supporting performances, including her film debut as a teenager playing the conniving Cockney maid in 'Gaslight' in 1944, as the doomed Sibyl in 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' in 1945 and as Laurence Harvey's evil, manipulative mother in 'The Manchurian Candidate' in 1962. All three roles earned her Academy Award nominations.

Nearly seven decades after her first film, she was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement at age 88 in November 2013. 

Her other movie credits included 'National Velvet' (1944), 'The Dark At the Top of the Stairs' (1960), 'Bedknobs and Broomsticks' (1971) and 'The Mirror Crack'd' (1980).

Lansbury won five Tony awards for Broadway performances in 'Gypsy', 'Sweeney Todd', 'Dear World' and 'Blithe Spirit'.

She reached her broadest audience in 'Murder, She Wrote' as retired English teacher-turned mystery writer Jessica Fletcher, who week after week found herself at the scene of a homicide. The series, which ran from 1984 to 1996, brought her 11 of her 18 Emmy nominations. 

Lansbury maintained a grueling acting schedule well into her 80s, appearing on Broadway in 2012 in 'The Best Man' with fellow octogenarian James Earl Jones.

Angela Lansbury / Murder, She Wrote / Obituary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

2h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

3h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

48m | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

15h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

19h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'