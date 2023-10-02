'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' to be released on 13 October

02 October, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 11:08 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', the much-anticipated biopic of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is all set to have a nationwide release on 13 October, Friday.

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal's directorial film, a joint production of Bangladesh-India with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Bangladesh & Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India being the producers and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) & National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Limited, India being the executive producers, the film is also scheduled to be released across India on 27 October.

The official trailer of the highly-anticipated film was released on Sunday (1 October) at the film's Bangladesh distributor Jaaz Multimedia and India's NFDC YouTube channels.

The 1:47-minute trailer uploaded on Jaaz Multimedia's Facebook page is dubbed in Bengali, while the 1:48-minute trailer on NFDC is in the Hindi language. The film received an uncensored certificate on 31 July of this year from both of the censor boards.

Mujib: The Making of a Nation poster. Photo: Collected
Mujib: The Making of a Nation poster. Photo: Collected

Dhallywood's popular actor Arifin Shuvoo leads the ensemble cast as the title character of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in this film, while Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the lifelong better half of the Father of the Nation.

Actress Nusraat Faria, who already found success in both the Bangladesh and West Bengal film industries, will portray Bangabandhu's elder daughter and incumbent Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

The trailer also features popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Prarthana Dighi, Tauquir Ahmed and others in different characters, and the entire trailer showcases some of the powerful and majestic moments from Bangabandhu's epic journey to the road of the country's independence.

Music of the film is produced by acclaimed Indian music director Shantanu Moitra, and theBengali dialogues are penned by Sadhana Ahmed, Gias Uddin Selim, Shihab Shaheen and Anam Biswas from Bangladesh.

Back in May 2022, an exclusive trailer of the film was premiered on the third day of the 75th edition of the world-famous Cannes Film Festival's Marche du Film section in Paris, France. Shooting of the film started in Mumbai, India in January 2021 and concluded in December of the same year.

 

