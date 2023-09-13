MTV's Video Music Awards full list of winners
Taylor Swift became the first artist in VMAs history to win Video Of The Year four times. Rema and Selena Gomez won the award for Best Afrobeats for their hit track Calm Down. They won the first-ever Afrobeats award at the VMAs. Taylor also won the Song of the Year award for Anti-Hero.
Nicki Minaj won the VMAs award for Best Hip-Hop for her song Super Freaky Girl. Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed an incredible bilingual medley of her decades of hits. Boy band NSYNC reunited on stage to present the first award for Best Pop Video, which went to Taylor Swift.
Check the full list of winners here:
Video of the year: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Song of the year: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
Best new artist: Taylor Swift
Group of the year: BLACKPINK
Song of the Summer: Jungkook ft. Latto — Seven
Album of the year: Taylor Swift — Midnights
Best collaboration: KAROL G, Shakira — TQG
Best pop: WINNER: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
Best hip-hop: Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl
Best R&B: SZA —Shirt
Best alternative: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste — Candy Necklace
Best rock: Måneskin — THE LONELIEST
Best Latin: Anitta — Funk Rave
Best K-pop: Stray Kids — S-Class
Best afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down
Best direction: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero — Directed by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero — Cinematography by Rina Yang
Best visual effects: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero— Visual effects by Parliament
Best choreography: BLACKPINK — Pink Venom — Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Best art direction: Doja Cat — Attention— Art direction by Spencer Graves
Best editing: Olivia Rodrigo — Vampire— Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
Nicki Minaj performed her latest single Last Time I Saw You before jumping into a brand-new tease of a fiery new trap cut from her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 album.
Diddy received the Global Icon Award from Mary J Blige and his daughter Chance Combs. He is the third recipient of the award, following the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.