MTV's Video Music Awards full list of winners

Taylor Swift became the first artist in VMAs history to win Video Of The Year four times. Rema and Selena Gomez won the award for Best Afrobeats for their hit track Calm Down. They won the first-ever Afrobeats award at the VMAs. Taylor also won the Song of the Year award for Anti-Hero.

Nicki Minaj won the VMAs award for Best Hip-Hop for her song Super Freaky Girl. Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed an incredible bilingual medley of her decades of hits. Boy band NSYNC reunited on stage to present the first award for Best Pop Video, which went to Taylor Swift.

Check the full list of winners here:

Video of the year: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Song of the year: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

Best new artist: Taylor Swift

Group of the year: BLACKPINK

Song of the Summer: Jungkook ft. Latto — Seven

Album of the year: Taylor Swift — Midnights

Best collaboration: KAROL G, Shakira — TQG

Best pop: WINNER: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

Best hip-hop: Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl

Best R&B: SZA —Shirt

Best alternative: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste — Candy Necklace

Best rock: Måneskin — THE LONELIEST

Best Latin: Anitta — Funk Rave

Best K-pop: Stray Kids — S-Class

Best afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down

Best direction: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero — Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero — Cinematography by Rina Yang

Best visual effects: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero— Visual effects by Parliament

Best choreography: BLACKPINK — Pink Venom — Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Best art direction: Doja Cat — Attention— Art direction by Spencer Graves

Best editing: Olivia Rodrigo — Vampire— Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

Nicki Minaj performed her latest single Last Time I Saw You before jumping into a brand-new tease of a fiery new trap cut from her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 album.

Diddy received the Global Icon Award from Mary J Blige and his daughter Chance Combs. He is the third recipient of the award, following the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.