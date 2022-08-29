MTV VMAs: BTS win Best Group award for 4th consecutive time, BLACKPINK create history

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 05:24 pm

BTS and BLACKPINK won awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Photo: Collected
BTS and BLACKPINK won awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Photo: Collected

K-pop groups BTS, BLACKPINK, and SEVENTEEN won several awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

BTS won the Best Group award at the event for the fourth consecutive year, creating history. Apart from BTS, Blackpink, City Girls, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Silk Sonic were also nominated in the category. However, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were not present at the VMAs this year. 

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa walked the red carpet and also performed their pre-release single Pink Venom. During their performance, singer Taylor Swift was also seen grooving in the audience. BLACKPINK created history at the MTV VMAs by becoming the first female K-pop artists to perform at the awards show. Pink Venom is their latest single from the upcoming album Born Pink.

BLACKPINK also won the award for Best Metaverse Performance for their PUBG collaboration Ready For Love. Apart from Blackpink, others nominated included BTS - Minecraft, Charli XCX - Roblox, Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience - Wave, Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande - Fortnite and Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience - Roblox.

Lisa won Best K-Pop for her solo LALISA. In a video, shared by a fan account on Twitter, Taylor gave her a standing ovation and also urged others to stand up. During her acceptance speech, Lisa also mentioned BLACKPINK's fan club BLINK. In a video, she was heard saying, "BLINKS, you're like the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen. I love you." She also thanked BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose who clapped for her and made heart-hand gestures from the audience.

K-pop group Seventeen emerged as the winner, their first award, for Push Performance of the Year for their track Rock With You. Others nominated in the category were Griff - One Night, Remi Wolf - Sexy Villain, Nessa Barrett - I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead.

As per Soompi, SEVENTEEN in their video acceptance speech, said, "It was a huge honour to be featured as the first K-pop artist for MTV Push and even a greater one to receive the Push Performance of the Year award." Mingyu also added, "Thank you VMAs, and thank you to our fans CARATs for all your love and support."

The VMAs were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey. Actor Johnny Depp appeared as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd at the award show.
 

