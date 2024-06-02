Mr Beast becomes the most subscribed Youtuber, surpassing T Series and Cocomelon

MrBeast's subscriber count has skyrocketed to 266 million, making his channel the most subscribed on the platform, surpassing the Indian music label T-Series.

On 2 June, the 26-year-old YouTuber James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, known as MrBeast, shared this milestone on social media.

To celebrate the achievement, MrBeast posted on X: "After 6 years we have finally avenged PewDiePie."

Earlier this week, MrBeast discussed his efforts to support PewDiePie during his 2018 subscriber rivalry with T-Series.

In an interview with Jon Youshaei, MrBeast remarked: "I got a little 'this country versus that country'. I don't think Felix took it there, but it even got a little racist in the sub-war before. So I'm very cognizant of it, which is why I'm not leaning into it too hard."

He expressed concern that this accomplishment could spark a debate pitting India against America.

"I just want to be the most subscribed-to channel. Yes, I have a lot of people helping me, but at the end of the day, I started this channel. I live and breathe this. I am a creator," he stated.

"I do think it's nice, a bit of symbolism that a creator is the most subscribed-to channel. Not knocking [T-Series], but they are a corporation with probably a thousand times more employees than me," he added.