Movies, shows to stream on Netflix this week

Let’s take a look at the contents of this week which includes action hero, psychotic couple and documentary about car racers, heroic police dog and real-life crime lords 

Upcoming shows in Netflix. Photo: Collected
Upcoming shows in Netflix. Photo: Collected

Netflix adds a stellar list of shows every week.

 Let's take a look at the contents of this week which includes action hero, psychotic couple and documentary about car racers, heroic police dog and real-life crime lords  

11 March

The Adams project- Movie

In the upcoming Netflix original sci-fi starring Ryan Reynolds, time traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds) accidentally lands in 2022. He then teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4- Documentary series 

The upcoming fourth season of the docu-series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" provides behind the scene details of the racers of Formula one World Championship, the highest class of international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars.

15 March

Marilyn's eyes

The Italian film stars Stefano Accorsi, Miriam Leone and Thomas Trabacchi.

Netflix synopsis of the film reads, "Food brings together a creative pair at a psychiatric hospital. As they turn a fictional restaurant into reality, they must find a recipe for healing."

The film got a theatrical release on 14 October last year.

16 March 

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank- Netflix documentary

Netflix is again dropping another story about real-life crime in the upcoming documents. Instead of featuring a fictional heist, the docu-series explores the historic money heist of 2005 where robbers executed a meticulously planned crime looted around 160 million reais from Brazil Central Bank vault.

17 March

Rescued by Ruby- Netflix Film

The upcoming film follows the real-life story of a K9 or police dog Ruby, an Australian shepherd and border collie mix, who rescues a missing boy. The movie will also explore Ruby's journey from being an abandoned shelter dog to a highly efficient K9.

Netflix synopsys of the film reads  "Chasing his dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with a fellow undergog:clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby. Based on a true story."

