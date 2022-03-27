Movies-shows to hit Netflix this week
From the highly anticipated sequel of Bridgerton to a documentary about unveiling the mysterious death of Crypto King Gerald Cotten, founder and the CEO of Quadriga, Canada's dominant Bitcoin exchange, let's check out what's in Netflix's store this week.
24 March
Love like Falling Petals- Japanese Film
The Japanese film follows an aesthetic photographer as he falls in love with a hairdresser.
25 March
Bridgerton- Series
The highly anticipated sequel of Bridgerton will follow Anthony Bridgerton as he attempts to find a wife. Simone Ashley stars as Anthony's love interest Kate Sharma in the series.
The sequel is based on the second book in Julia Quinn's series, titled "The Viscount Who Loved Me."
26 March
All Hail- Film
In the Argentinian film titled "Granizo" in Spanish, Miguel Flores (Guillermo Francella), becomes the most hated weatherman from the most famous one for falling to foresee a deadly hailstorm.
30 March
Trust No one: The Hunt for the Crypto King- Documentary
The upcoming documentary follows a team of investors-turned-sleuths trying to unveil the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.
Broken Idol: The Undoing of Diomedes Diaz (2022) – Netflix Documentary
Colombian documentary follows the rise of one of the country's biggest singers and his downfall after being accused of killing a fan.