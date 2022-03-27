Movies-shows to hit Netflix this week

From the highly anticipated sequel of Bridgerton to a documentary about unveiling the mysterious death of Crypto King Gerald Cotten, founder and the CEO of Quadriga, Canada's dominant Bitcoin exchange, let's check out what's in Netflix's store this week.

24 March

Love like Falling Petals- Japanese Film

Video of Love Like the Falling Petals | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Japanese film follows an aesthetic photographer as he falls in love with a hairdresser.

25 March

Bridgerton- Series

Video of Bridgerton Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The highly anticipated sequel of Bridgerton will follow Anthony Bridgerton as he attempts to find a wife. Simone Ashley stars as Anthony's love interest Kate Sharma in the series.

The sequel is based on the second book in Julia Quinn's series, titled "The Viscount Who Loved Me."

26 March

All Hail- Film

Video of All Hail | Official Trailer | Netflix (English)

In the Argentinian film titled "Granizo" in Spanish, Miguel Flores (Guillermo Francella), becomes the most hated weatherman from the most famous one for falling to foresee a deadly hailstorm.

30 March

Trust No one: The Hunt for the Crypto King- Documentary

Video of Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King | Official Trailer | Netflix

The upcoming documentary follows a team of investors-turned-sleuths trying to unveil the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.

Broken Idol: The Undoing of Diomedes Diaz (2022) – Netflix Documentary

Colombian documentary follows the rise of one of the country's biggest singers and his downfall after being accused of killing a fan.