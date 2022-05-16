Mosharraf Karim starrer hoichoi original ‘Dour’ garners overwhelming response

Mosharraf Karim and Intekhab Dinar in Hoichoi. Photo: Courtesy
Mosharraf Karim and Intekhab Dinar in Hoichoi. Photo: Courtesy

Mosharraf Karim starrer hoichoi original series "Dour" has garnered an overwhelming response from the audiences.

The show also stars Intekhab Dinar, Tariq Anam Khan and Robena Reza.

The intense tale of chase, released on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, became one of the highest viewed contents of hoichoi within the first week of its release, said a press release issued by hoichoi.  

Speaking about "Dour" and its record views, Mosharraf Karim said, "Eid has always been special to us and this time, the celebrations were doubled as 'Dour' got the highest opening weekend by viewership on hoichoi."

"I am immensely thankful to the entire team, our director Raihan Khan and hoichoi for their outstanding support. I am also eternally grateful to the audience, who has made it possible for us to celebrate the success of the show," added Mosharraf.

The show has received a lot of positive reviews across all social media platforms where notable artists like Suborna Mustafa commented "Finished first season. Waiting eagerly for Season 2."

 

 

