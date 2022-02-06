Mosharraf Karim, Mahi's 'Driver' to hit Bioscope February

Mosharraf Karim and Mahiya Mahi starring Driver to hit Bioscope soon

Director Iftekhar Chowdhury has ventured into web series with actor Mosharraf Karim and Mahiya Mahi to make revenge thriller "Driver" for Bioscope.

"Since the start of the pandemic, all the OTT contents including films and web series looks more or less same," opined the "Dohon" famed director.

To add a new flavour in his upcoming webseries, Iftekhar has roped in the two popular actors of two medium.

"I don't think we should only cast television actors for series; we can creat a perfect harmony by casting a movie stars along with television actors in ," shared Iftekhar.

The three episode web-series also features Arefin Zilani and Amaan Reza in pivotal roles.