Moshari director Nuhash Humayun forays further into horror

Splash

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 10:40 am

Pet Kata Shaw
Pet Kata Shaw

Director Nuhash Humayun, of Sundance fame, follows up his foray into the horror genre with a brand new series 'Pet Kata Shaw' on streaming platform Chorki.

The series will draw upon themes and inspiration from classic Bangla horror folklore and myths.

The four-episode limited series has already released the episode titles 'Ai Building a Meye Nishedh', 'Mishti Kichu', 'Loke bole', and 'Nishir Daak'. Each episode will air every Thursday starting from 7 April at 7:59 PM.

"We have always referred to 'murdhanno shaw' (ষ) as 'pet kata shaw' since childhood. But why do we call it so? None of the Bangla books explain its etymology. This ominous term used for that specific Bangla alphabet has become a part of our daily language," said Nuhash. 

"Classic Bangla horror stories are also a part of our folklore. It's not written down anywhere, yet we all grew up hearing the same types of narratives. Some common superstitions have always been around; 'Jinns visiting sweet stores', or ' girls not roaming around with their hair down after the sunset'. I want to anthologise all those terrifying folktales with a modern twist in Pett Kata Shaw."

Pet kata shaw / Nuhash Humayun / Chorki

