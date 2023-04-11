Monir Khan to drop new album after six years

Popular singer Monir Khan, after six years, will be releasing a new music album this eid. Consisting of 10 songs, the album is titled 'Ki Badhone Bedhecho Amay'.

Every song will have a music video, and are scheduled for release on YouTube channels 'Monir Khan Official' and 'MK Music 24'. Audio versions of the songs will be available after eid.

Directed by Rocket Mandal of Kolkata, all of the music videos were filmed in Thailand.

"I am regularly singing new songs," Monir Khan said. "I always had a long-standing wish to make an album with more new songs than I ever have before. That wish is coming true."

Some titles of the songs are 'Ki Badhone Bedhecho Amay', 'Moner Majhare', 'Amar Phule Bagan', 'Koro Koshto', etc.