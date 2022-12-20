'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One' extended behind-the-scenes trailer released

Paramount Pictures released a behind the scenes featurette of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One".

The featurette portrays Tom Cruise with director Christopher McQuarrie performing "the biggest stunt in cinema history," where Cruise is seen parachuting out of a helicopter, then driving a motorcycle off a cliff into a base jump.

In the video, Tom Cruise is seen walking the steps of stunt training, working with experts and stunt performers to master the maneuvers he will use for the movie's big chase scene.

To get the footage needed for the film, Cruise did the stunt six times over the course of a day. Luckily, he was fairly well-rested, because -- as McQuarrie notes in the video -- Mission: Impossible tends to start production with their biggest stunt, meaning that he was coming into it after whatever break he got between movies, reports Comic Book.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" stars Cruise and returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby. New cast members include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock). The movie wrapped production last year.