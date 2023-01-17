Mim to star in 'Manush'

Bidya Sinha Mim is currently in Kolkata filming her latest movie 'Manush'. The film stars actors from both Bangladesh and Kolkata.

Directed by Sanjay Samadder, Mim and Jeet, from Kolkata, are the central characters of the movie. Filming began on 16 January, the release date has not been announced at the time of writing.

"I have starred in Kolkata movies in the past. They were good experiences for me, but they also all had directors from Kolkata. I have worked with Jeet in the past as well. We have good chemistry. This time the director is Bangladeshi," said Mim to The Business Standard.

Last year was good for Mim's career, especially due to her roles in 'Poran' and 'Damal', both directed by Raihan Rafi. She is working on two new movies 'Ittefaq', directed by Raihan Rafi, and 'Antarjal' directed by Dipankar Dipon.