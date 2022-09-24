Mim deeply moved by stories of flood-affected children in Sylhet

UNB
24 September, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:51 am

Mim deeply moved by stories of flood-affected children in Sylhet

On her two-day tour, Mim saw first-hand how Unicef contributes to the restoration of flood-damaged latrines, water points, schools and health facilities.

UNB
24 September, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:51 am
Unicef Bangladesh’s National Ambassador Mim met with flood-affected children and adolescents in Sylhet. Photo: Collected
Unicef Bangladesh’s National Ambassador Mim met with flood-affected children and adolescents in Sylhet. Photo: Collected

Unicef Bangladesh's National Ambassador, Bidya Sinha Mim visited flood-affected children in Sylhet this week. 

Devastated by heavy floods in May and June, the stories of these children deeply moved the model and celebrity, who visited as the Unicef National Ambassador. 

"They have shown incredible resilience even as their lives have been turned upside down by the floods, and we must continue to stand by them and support their recovery," said Mim after speaking to children at Gowainghat upazila.

Ten-year-old Najimul said to Mim, "I did not understand what was happening when the waters started coming into our home. My clothes, books and everything in our home was washed away. I would have been washed away too if we had not left for a school-turned-shelter. I did not eat anything for three or four days, until we were given dry food at the shelter."

To date, more than one million people – 40% of whom are children – have benefitted from Unicef's continuing assistance.

On her two-day tour, Mim saw first-hand how Unicef contributes to the restoration of flood-damaged latrines, water points, schools and health facilities. 

"Mim's visit reminds us that even after the waters recede, children remain at risk from flooding and other emergencies related to climate change in Bangladesh," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh.

"Today, Mim gives voice to the plight of children who, months after the emergency, are still facing difficulties and need support," Yett added.

