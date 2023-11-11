Michael Jackson's jacket sold for £250,000 at auction

The leather jacket worn by Michael Jackson in a 1984 Pepsi commercial (on the right) is showcased alongside George Michael&#039;s La Rocka Jacket. Photo: BBC
The leather jacket worn by Michael Jackson in a 1984 Pepsi commercial (on the right) is showcased alongside George Michael's La Rocka Jacket. Photo: BBC

An iconic black-and-white leather jacket worn by Michael Jackson in a Pepsi advert in the 1980s has been sold for £250,000 ($306,000) at an auction.

The jacket was among more than 200 pieces of music memorabilia sold at the auction in London on Friday, including a George Michael, Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Oasis and The Beatles, reports BBC.

Jackson wore his La Rocka jacket while duetting alongside US singer Aretha Franklin in I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me). It sold for £93,750 ($115,000) - also including the buyer's premium - as part of the four-day Propstore entertainment sale.

That was significantly more than the guide price, of between £30,000 and £60,000.

Previously, memorabilia belonging to Jackson has sold for thousands. His black fedora hat which he wore just before performing his famous moonwalk dance for the first time in 1983 was sold at a Paris auction in September for €77,640 (£67,088).

