Michael Jackson's biopic pushed back to 2025

The release of 'Michael', the much-anticipated biopic of Michael Jackson, has been pushed back to 2025. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film was initially slated for a 2024 debut but has faced production delays.

Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew, has been cast to portray the music legend. The film promises an in-depth look at Jackson's unparalleled musical achievements and his complex personal life, supported by the guidance of Jackson's estate and producer Graham King, known for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Backed by Lionsgate, 'Michael' is shaping up to be one of the most significant biopics of recent years, reflecting Jackson's vast influence on global pop culture and music.