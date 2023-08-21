Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived

On Friday, a California appeals court reinstated the claims of two men that Michael Jackson had sexually molested them for years when they were boys.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck's legal claims that the two Jackson-owned corporations named as defendants in the cases had a duty to protect them should not have been dismissed by a lower court, according to a three-judge panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal. The appeals court was able to reinstate them thanks to a new California statute that temporarily enlarged the scope of sexual assault prosecutions.

On 13 June, 2005, Jackson was declared innocent of all charges. He never went back to Neverland Ranch and lived in Bahrain and Ireland for the first few months after the trial. Wade Robson, changed his story and launched a lawsuit in 2013, four years after Jackson's passing, claiming Jackson had abused him.

It's the second time the lawsuits — brought by Robson in 2013 and Safechuck the following year — have been brought back after dismissal. The two men became more widely known for telling their stories in the 2019 HBO documentary " Leaving Neverland."