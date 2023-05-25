‘Metal Gear Solid 3’ remake coming with collection featuring first three games

25 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
'Metal Gear Solid 3' remake coming with collection featuring first three games

Snake Eater from ‘Metal Gear Solid&quot; Photo: Collected
Snake Eater from ‘Metal Gear Solid" Photo: Collected

'Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater' is being formally redone by Konami for the PlayStation 5 nearly 20 years after its initial release. Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater is the name of the new Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which was revealed during today's PlayStation Showcase.

A brief CGI teaser trailer that featured Cynthia Harrell singing the iconic theme song and the camera panning through a familiar jungle scene before resting on Snake, revealed the information.

The original voices from the original films will be used in the remake, with David Hayter playing Snake, according to later information that was made public. Additional promises from Konami included "unprecedented graphics and immersive sound."

Konami also revealed the 'Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1' in addition to Metal Gear Solid. The first three games as well as Metal Gear Solid will be included in the collection. The platforms and release date have yet to be determined.

After a protracted absence, the extended series will make a triumphant return to contemporary consoles with Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection. 

There is no release date yet for Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater.

