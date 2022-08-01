Meta Moina launches in Dubai

Meta Moina, Bangladesh's first ever fashion NFTs, launched in Dubai on Saturday, said a press release.

The launch event and exhibition was held at Art in Space and presented NFTs with Morrow Collective.

Photo: Courtesy

The exhibition included fashion and art NFTs, which were presented in a combination of augmented reality and physical pieces.

Photo: Courtesy

Meta Moina launched on 27 July with 7 NFTs, which included two fashion NFTs of jewellery by designer Niharika Momtaz and five art NFTs by artist Fareha Zeba, artist Harun ar Rashid Tutul, photographer Habiba Nowrose, and animator Afroza Hossain Sara.

Meta Moina was founded by Bangladeshi designer, art aficionado and entrepreneur, Niharika Momtaz.