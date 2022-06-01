A memorial tribute to Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, & launching of The Dhaka Review

A memorial meeting of the veteran writer, popular columnist and legendary journalist Abdul Gaffar Choudhury author of the Ekushey song, "Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Ranggano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari," was arranged at the main auditorium at the Bishwashahitta Kendro on Tuesday, 31 May 2022.

'The Dhaka Review', a poetry journal edited by poet Aminur Rahman was launched on the occasion. Poet Aminur Rahman, Poet Mohammad Nurul Huda, Poet Jahidul Huq along with the guest poets of The Dhaka Review Poet Reaz Ahmad, Ayesha Sharmeen Chowdhury and others recited poems as a tribute to Abdul Gaffar Choudhury.

The entire program was organized on behalf of The Dhaka Review, notes a press release.

Abdul Gaffar Choudhury's son Anupam Choudhury recalled his late father's good memories and expressed their gratitude to the people of Bangladesh for their immense love and respect towards him.

Abdul Gaffar Choudhury's daughter in law Claire Booker, a renowned English poet had recited poetry in the program and expressed her sentiment about her father-in-law.

Mohammad Nurul Huda, Director General of Bangla Academy expressed his deep sorrow and mentioned about Abdul Gaffar Choudhury's courage in revealing the truth including language movement, freedom fighting, liberation war and other various stories of the constitutions.

Prominent Poet Jahidul Huq took part in the discussion by paying homage to the memory of Abdul Gaffar Choudhury.