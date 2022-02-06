Memorable songs of Lata Mangeshkar

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 12:35 pm

Memorable songs of Lata Mangeshkar

The Queen of melody delivered ethereal songs not just in Hindi but also in Bangla

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 12:35 pm
Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: Collected
Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: Collected

Lata Mangeshkar, one of the greatest Indian playback singer of all time has an unparalleled contribution to the music industry.

The Queen of melody delivered ethereal songs not just in Hindi but also in Bangla.

She started her singing career in 1942, only at the age of 13 but it was her breakthrough performance in Majboor in 1948 that catapulted her into mainstream Hindi films.

Let's look at some of the most memorable Hindi and Bangla songs delivered by the iconic singer.

Hindi songs: 

Pyaar kia to darna kya: 

Lag ja gale:

Kora Kagaz tha:

Kabhi kabhi mere dil main

Tere bina Zindagi se:

Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua:

Ajeeb Dastaan hain yeh

Tuzse Naraz nahi Zindagi:      

      

Main Chali Main Chali 

Bangla songs: 

1. Akash prodip jole: 

2. O mor moyna go

3. Prem ekbar eshechilo nirobe

4. Nijhum shondhay sranto pakhira

5. Ashar srabon mane na to mon

6. Ja Re Jare Ure Jare Pakhi

7, Saat bhai champa jagore

