Marylin Monroe biopic receives NC-17 rating

'Blonde' directed by Andrew Dominik is set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, ahead of which it received an NC-17 rating, which is the highest the Motion Picture Association film rating system can go.

The rating has fomented a lot of discussion online including the lead actress Ana de Armas who said "I didn't understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than 'Blonde.' But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did."

The director also echoed this sentiment saying "Americans are really strange when it comes to sexual behavior, don't you think? I don't know why. They make more porn than anyone else in the world."

The film is based on the novel with the same name authored by Joyce Carol Oates. 'Blonde' will available for streaming from 28 September on Netflix.

