Marylin Monroe biopic receives NC-17 rating

Splash

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:58 am

Related News

Marylin Monroe biopic receives NC-17 rating

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:58 am
Lead actress of &#039;Blonde&#039; Ana de Armas. Photo: Collected
Lead actress of 'Blonde' Ana de Armas. Photo: Collected

'Blonde' directed by Andrew Dominik is set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, ahead of which it received an NC-17 rating, which is the highest the Motion Picture Association film rating system can go. 

The rating has fomented a lot of discussion online including the lead actress Ana de Armas who said "I didn't understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than 'Blonde.' But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did."

The director also echoed this sentiment saying "Americans are really strange when it comes to sexual behavior, don't you think? I don't know why. They make more porn than anyone else in the world."

The film is based on the novel with the same name authored by Joyce Carol Oates. 'Blonde' will available for streaming from 28 September on Netflix.
 

Top News

Marylin Monroe / Biopic / Ana de Armas / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

33m | Splash
PHOTOS: COURTESY

The heavenly route to Thindawl Te peak

1h | Explorer
Syed Ahmed Shawki on the set of Karagar. Photo: Collected

Syed Ahmed Shawki: “We are not big shots yet, we need time”

1h | Splash
Fazlay Rabby has been pursuing his hobby of amateur radio for more than two decades now. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bhuter Goli to International Space Station: Fazlay Rabby’s exciting radio world

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

13h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

17h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

22h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman