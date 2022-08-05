Marvel’s phase four ends this holiday season

James Gunn has penned a series of tweets clarifying the timeline and significance of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' which is set to drop on Disney+ this December.

Filmmaker James Gunn claimed that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, is a "must watch" and also called it the "epilogue" to Phase 4 of the MCU. This confirms that the special will contain important character and plot information that will directly affect 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' which is set to release on 5 May 2023.

The information was revealed through a fan question to Gunn on Twitter asking whether the upcoming Holiday Special belongs to Phase 4 or Phase 5 of the MCU. In response, Gunn confirmed that it serves as the concluding act for the MCU's Phase 4.