Marvel’s phase four ends this holiday season

Splash

TBS Report
05 August, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 12:42 pm

Related News

Marvel’s phase four ends this holiday season

TBS Report
05 August, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 12:42 pm
Marvel’s phase four ends this holiday season

James Gunn has penned a series of tweets clarifying the timeline and significance of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' which is set to drop on Disney+ this December.

Filmmaker James Gunn claimed that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, is a "must watch" and also called it the "epilogue" to Phase 4 of the MCU. This confirms that the special will contain important character and plot information that will directly affect 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' which is set to release on 5 May 2023.

The information was revealed through a fan question to Gunn on Twitter asking whether the upcoming Holiday Special belongs to Phase 4 or Phase 5 of the MCU. In response, Gunn confirmed that it serves as the concluding act for the MCU's Phase 4.

Marvel Studios / Guardians of the Galaxy / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

6h | Thoughts
B latin not only teaches its students salsa but also helps to build a community of dancers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

B Latin: A weekend respite for corporate employees

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Drought, flood, diesel and fertiliser: Are we heading towards food shortage?

17h | Panorama
Saman Ali Sarkar. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

16h | Videos
Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

16h | Videos
Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

17h | Videos
How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor