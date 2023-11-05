Marvella is Bangladesh's first AI influencer

Splash

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

Marvella is Bangladesh's first AI influencer

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 04:58 pm
Screengrab of Marvella from the introductory launch video at influencer award program ‘Marvel of Tomorrow: Season 3.’
Screengrab of Marvella from the introductory launch video at influencer award program ‘Marvel of Tomorrow: Season 3.’

The influencer award program 'Marvel of Tomorrow: Season 3' revealed Bangladesh's first AI-generated influencer named 'Marvella'. According to the introductory launch video, Marvella is a joint creation by 'The Wider Collective' and 'The Marvel - Be You.'

The same launch video also mentioned that 'Marvella' was made by incorporating "thousands of personalities" and, much like generative AI, is continually developing and capable of adjusting based on its experiences.

Marvella is crafted to embody the characteristics of a 22-year-old graphic designer who shares common human interests such as travel, sketching, and using social media platforms. The AI influencer also maintains an Instagram page to share future plans as revealed by 'The Marvel - Be You.'

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Upon her official introduction, online users swiftly noticed her striking resemblance to the South Indian actress Shriya Saran and her unusual manner of speaking in a blend of English and Bengali accents.

 

AI Influencer / Marvella / Marvel of Tomorrow

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

4h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

9h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

9h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

3h | TBS World
Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

21h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

20h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

1d | TBS World