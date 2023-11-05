Marvella is Bangladesh's first AI influencer

Screengrab of Marvella from the introductory launch video at influencer award program ‘Marvel of Tomorrow: Season 3.’

The influencer award program 'Marvel of Tomorrow: Season 3' revealed Bangladesh's first AI-generated influencer named 'Marvella'. According to the introductory launch video, Marvella is a joint creation by 'The Wider Collective' and 'The Marvel - Be You.'

The same launch video also mentioned that 'Marvella' was made by incorporating "thousands of personalities" and, much like generative AI, is continually developing and capable of adjusting based on its experiences.

Marvella is crafted to embody the characteristics of a 22-year-old graphic designer who shares common human interests such as travel, sketching, and using social media platforms. The AI influencer also maintains an Instagram page to share future plans as revealed by 'The Marvel - Be You.'

Upon her official introduction, online users swiftly noticed her striking resemblance to the South Indian actress Shriya Saran and her unusual manner of speaking in a blend of English and Bengali accents.