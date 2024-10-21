Martin Scorsese announces new Beatles documentary for Disney+

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 11:30 am

Martin Scorsese announces new Beatles documentary for Disney+

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 11:30 am
The Beatles leave London airport in 1964. From left: John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison. Photo: Collected
The Beatles leave London airport in 1964. From left: John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison. Photo: Collected

Martin Scorsese's latest production, Beatles '64, a documentary chronicling The Beatles' historic first visit to America, will premiere on Disney+ on 29 November 2024, reports Independent. 

Directed by David Tedeschi, the film captures the Fab Four's arrival at Kennedy Airport on 7 February 1964 and the ensuing Beatlemania that swept the US.

The documentary features their iconic debut on The Ed Sullivan Show, which was watched by 73 million viewers, along with previously unseen footage of the band. 

The Beatles' first US concert at the Washington, DC Coliseum and their Sullivan performances have been "demixed" using AI technology and remixed by Giles Martin.

Surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr appear in new interviews, while Sean Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison are among the co-producers. 

The film's release will coincide with a newly remastered edition of seven US Beatles albums, which have been out of print on vinyl for three decades.

