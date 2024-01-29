Make music without an instrument

Music is a universal language that does not require a definition. It is able to express the unsaid with much accuracy. Just like its form, making music is unique as well. It has its own grammar and requires certain techniques and know-hows.

While it is all about bringing harmony within various sounds, it is often much easier said than done. It can prove to be more difficult at times when compared with taking photographs or shooting a video.

With hundreds of musical instruments strewn across the world and with all the technology available to produce music, making music can feel like an inescapable labyrinth.

Questions like, is it required to know how to play instruments or if one has to always attend classes and take courses to make music, can arise.

To make music, it's not necessary for someone to start by undergoing professional training. Hans Zimmer, for example, started making music based on whatever sounded good to him at the very beginning. Classical composer Ludwig van Beethoven was nearly deaf when he composed the masterful 'Fur Elise'.

So does that mean making music is easy? No. But one does not have to possess all the knowledge or instruments to make music.

One thing to remember is that anything can be an instrument to make music because sound is universal. And with the technology we have today, technically speaking, all anyone really needs to give music a shot is a laptop or a computer.

One thing that's important to remember here is that anything can be an instrument to make music because sound is universal. And with what technology we have today, technically speaking, all anyone really needs to give music a shot is a laptop or a computer.

If one intends to start making and producing music without any instrument, they are going to need a replacement for them. After all, music can only be generated when there is a source that can create the sound. For that, there are quite a few apps and softwares available for computers; some of which are free to use.

Digital Audio Workstation

In the digital era, creating music is no longer confined to traditional instruments or extensive musical training. Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) like FL Studio, Bandlab, Ableton, Cubase, and Presonus Studio One have revolutionised music production, making it accessible to everyone.

These platforms offer a virtual studio, complete with a myriad of instrument sounds, from guitars to windpipes, all at the fingertips of even the most novice music enthusiasts.

DAWs are not just about providing tools; they are about democratising music creation. They come equipped with loop libraries—pre-recorded instrumental pieces that can be mixed and matched, allowing beginners to dip their toes into composition without overwhelming them.

This approach to music-making encourages experimentation with notes, chords, and sounds, fostering an environment where learning through trial and error is not just expected but embraced.

Now this process will always result in any beginner failing the first few times. But that is exactly why it is a good way to learn. It will take time to understand which sounds go together and which doesn't; which notes actually work and which doesn't.

For example, the minor notes of a keyboard are always preferred to make a chord when starting. While these notes can be mixed with some of the major notes, more often than not they will sound inharmonious. So it comes down to experimentation with notes and then chords to make unique music.

As it stands, beginners don't even have to worry about creating chords of their own when starting out. Almost all DAWs come equipped with loop libraries. Loops are premade samples of different instrumental pieces which can be used to compose and mixed with others to create complete music. These samples are all pre-recorded and it can help beginners understand the ropes leading to them creating their own chords and music.

It is worth noting that, while it is possible to start venturing into the world of music composition with no instrument or no knowledge about music theory, learning at least one instrument always adds more flexibility.

MIDI keyboards are the perfect instrument as they can generate the sounds of various other instruments while requiring only the basic knowledge of playing a keyboard. Modern MIDI, especially the ones by Novation and Akai are cheap and beginner friendly, come with built in launchpad and synths, making it easy to add custom beats and fine tune the composition.