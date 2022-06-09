Mahima Chaudhry diagnosed with breast cancer

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhury, who is best known for starring in the 1997 film "Pardes," opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video of himself with actor Mahima Chaudhry on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote that Mahima is suffering from breast cancer. Calling Mahima a 'hero', Anupam said that she wanted him to disclose the news to her fans.

Posting the clip featuring Mahima, Anupam wrote, "Story of @mahimachaudhry1's courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! "You are my HERO!" Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayersss."

In the video, Mahima says that Anupam called her to do his film when she was getting treated in the hospital. She said that she has been receiving calls to do web shows and films but she couldn't say yes because she had no hair. She later got emotional and said that she asked Anupam if she can do his film with a wig. She added, "I had no symptoms of cancer and it was diagnosed in my routine checkups."

Actor Genelia D'souza commented "More power to you @mahimachaudhry1. Sir, you are always amazing and someone that person to lean on." One fan commented, "God bless you ...take care...proud of you." While one fan said, "I hope she gets better soon," another one said, "OMG!"

Mahima tied the knot with Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and got divorced in 2013. Together they had one daughter named Ariana. In a 2021 interview with Pinkvilla, Mahima talked about how she quit acting to raise her daughter. "I came back and started living with my parents and you depend a lot on your parents. That was the time when my mother was diagnosed with an illness; she needed help and she could not be of that great help in raising my child. So, when I left for work, it was like leaving a toddler, and leaving my mother who needed assistance as well, so I had to completely depend on my staff. My dad had to live in Darjeeling. Then I had a sister who had a child too and she was single. So, it almost became like we both were raising children together," she said.

Mahima was last seen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate. The film was an adaption of the real-life murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of media barons Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea.