Madame Web trailer: Dakota Johnson star in this mysterious Marvel adventure film

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 November, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 01:42 pm

Related News

Madame Web trailer: Dakota Johnson star in this mysterious Marvel adventure film

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in the lead roles

Hindustan Times
16 November, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 01:42 pm
Dakota Johnson in Madame Web trailer.
Dakota Johnson in Madame Web trailer.

Spider-Verse is expanding with Madame Web set to release in 2024. The trailer for Dakota Johnson-starrer Marvel's new adventure film trailer was recently unveiled by Sony Pictures. Alongside Johnson as Cassandra Web a.k.a Madame Web, the Euphoria fame Sydney Sweeney stars as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman.

The brand-new trailer teases the domain expansion of Spider-Verse with fresh superheroes.

Johnson's Cassandra Web possesses spidey-sense, a psychic ability which allows her to foresee the future. The trailer highlights the titular character predicting the arrival of three more characters, hinting at a powerful team-up of new superheroes. A trailer also sets up for a thrilling adventure with lots of action and fight sequences.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The upcoming Marvel film with an all-female lead is Directed by S.J. Clarkson, based on a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. Apart from the 50 Shades of Grey star and Sweeney, the cast also includes Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Adam Scott as Ben Parker, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin, and Tahar Rahim.

Sweeney praised her costars earlier this year, saying, "We had so much fun together. I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see." She also explained how superheroes have been her "entire life." "Those [movies] are all my parents ever wanted to go see. I think I've seen The Avengers probably 20, 30-plus times. My family, they love [them]... I could not have made them happier choosing to do [Madame Web]," Sweeney said as per Digital Spy.

Although the filming for Madame Web was wrapped up in 2022, Sony Pictures has maintained a level of secrecy around it, with the first trailer only being released now. It takes place in the same universe as the two Venom movies but there's no confirmation yet whether Madame Web will receive a crossover from either Venom film.

Madame Web trailer / Dakota Johnson / Marvel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

37m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World