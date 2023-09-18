Lucky Ali to perform live in Dhaka on 6 October

Popular Indian singer, songwriter and actor Lucky Ali is set to perform live in Dhaka on 6 October.

Buy Here Now made the announcement from their official Facebook page and said, "The curtains are up on the final pioneer - welcoming the timeless Lucky Ali Live in Dhaka on October 6th 2023!"

"Get ready to immerse yourself in his soul-stirring melodies, a pioneer whose legendary tunes have transcended generations. Prepare for an experience of a lifetime in 'Leading The Times: Pioneers Across Generations," the post added.

No further details of the concert have been disclosed by the organisers as of yet.

Lucky Ali is considered a significant figure of Indipop during the 1990s. Some of his most famous songs are "Ek Pal Ka Jeena", "Na Tum Jano Na Hum", "O Sanam" and many more.