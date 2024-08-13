Literary liberty: Five classic books on revolution

Revolutions mark a time of triumph for the people while also serving as a catalyst for change. Across the history of literature, themes like censorship and sacrifice have been central to discussions during such transformative periods.

In today's Bangladesh, where the political landscape is shifting and artists and writers grapple with the challenges of censorship, these literary works hold even greater significance. They underscore the vital role that art and literature play in safeguarding free thought and expression, even when faced with intense opposition.

TBS has compiled a list of books by renowned writers that go hand in hand with the current climate of Bangladesh

A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

The novel opens with the famous lines, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair."

The lines powerfully evoke the spirit of any revolution, capturing both its triumphs and the lingering bitterness of sacrifice and violence. In his historical novel set during the French Revolution, Charles Dickens explores themes of sacrifice and love amidst war. He critiques the social and economic inequalities that fueled the revolution, highlighting the suffering of the poor and the excesses of the aristocracy.

The story also examines how violence begets more violence and underscores sacrifice as essential for achieving revolutionary goals.

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury

The novel follows the story of Guy Montag, a fireman whose job is to burn books, which are a banned commodity in the dystopian world. As Montag meets free-spirited Clarisse, the fireman begins to question the oppressive society he lives in.

'Fahrenheit 451', published in 1953 is famous for its commentary on censorship, and the dangers it poses to a society when critical thinking is discouraged and it stops questioning its system.

At present with the reformation of the government, many artistes are hoping for a Bangladesh where they do not have to battle with censorship, legal issues, or life threats by merely expressing their thoughts. In a time like this, you cannot help but let your thoughts drift back to this novel which feels eerily similar to what reality has looked like for so long.

Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak

'Doctor Zhivago', first published in 1957 in Italy, was banned in the USSR due to its critical view of the October Revolution. The novel follows the life of Yuri Zhivago, a physician and poet, amid the Russian Revolution of 1905 through World War II.

Pasternak's novel, which won the 1958 Nobel Prize for Literature, provoked Soviet authorities due to its critical portrayal of the Russian Revolution. The complex narrative, filled with numerous characters and intricate relationships, can be challenging to follow. The story follows Yuri, an orphan raised by his uncle, as he becomes a doctor, marries, and navigates the turmoil of the Revolution and Civil War, including his tragic love affair with Lara. The novel explores themes of love, loss, and survival amid Russia's upheavals.

Ten Days That Shook the World by John Reed

Published in 1919, 'Ten Days That Shook the World' by American journalist John Reed provides a vivid, firsthand chronicle of the 1917 Russian October Revolution. Deeply engaged with socialist politics, Reed closely observed prominent Bolshevik leaders like Vladimir Lenin and Leon Trotsky during his time in Russia. Although he aimed for objectivity, Reed's sympathies were with the Russian working class, influencing the tone of his narrative.

Initially sent to Russia by 'The Masses' magazine, Reed's work was disrupted when the publication was shut down in 1917 due to the Espionage Act. His writings eventually found a home in 'The Liberator.' Upon returning to the US in 1918, Reed faced governmental obstacles, including the confiscation of his materials, which delayed his work. Despite these challenges, Reed's dedication to accurately documenting the revolution led him to complete his book.

Arek Falgun by Zahir Raihan

Zahir Raihan's 'Arek Falgun' is set in 1955, three years after the tragic events of February 21, 1952. The novel unfolds over three tense days and nights as students prepare to honour the martyrs of the Language Movement. The fresh trauma of the 1952 bloodshed keeps the characters on edge, sacrificing sleep to stay vigilant, much like the recent neighbourhood watches in Uttara, Dhanmondi, and Mohammadpur.

The narrative emphasises the personal sacrifices made during this turbulent time. Munim, a devoted university senior, distances himself from his beloved Dolly, prioritising his commitment to the movement. Similarly, Salma suppresses her longing for her husband, Rowshan, who endures imprisonment and torture in Rajshahi. Through intimate personal interactions, the novel portrays the collective struggle, highlighting how shared empathy among the youth unites them in their cause, turning it into a profound expression of love.

The iconic closing lines of the novel "Asche falgune amra kintu digun hobo", and "Next spring, we will double" has inspired generations of Banglai protesters and activists. The 2024 anti discrimination movement which later turned into a popular uprising was no different.