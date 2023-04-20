Lionsgate Television to bring Twilight saga to small screens

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 April, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 12:20 pm

Related News

Lionsgate Television to bring Twilight saga to small screens

According to insiders who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Television is currently in the preliminary stages of developing The Twilight Saga for TV

Hindustan Times
20 April, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in &quot;Twilight&quot;. Photo: Collected
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in "Twilight". Photo: Collected

Lionsgate Television confirms that a TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series, Twilight, is in the works according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter. 

While it is still in its early stages of development, sources have confirmed that Lionsgate Television, the studio that controls the rights to the franchise, will lead the development on the project before shopping the rights to potential buyers.

The Twilight TV series will bring back the beloved characters of Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, and Jacob Black, and will follow the same storyline as the books. The TV series is yet to have a network/platform or a writer attached, but sources have said that author Stephenie Meyer is expected to be involved in the adaptation.

Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who both worked on the movie adaptations, are attached to executive produce the Twilight TV series.

Twilight became a cultural phenomenon with its successful movie adaptations starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner. The film franchise grossed over $3.4 billion worldwide and made stars out of its young cast.

While it remains to be seen who will be cast in the lead roles, fans are already eagerly awaiting the return of Twilight to their screens.

 

Twilight / Twilight’ TV series / Lionsgate Television

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

3h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

1h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

20h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

21h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

23h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka