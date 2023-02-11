Linkin Park releases new song 'Lost' featuring Chester Bennington

Five years after Chester Bennington's shocking and unfortunate demise, Linkin Park has released a new song featuring Bennington's voice.

Linkin Park's album Meteora recently crossed its 20th anniversary and to celebrate the occasion, the band decided to surprise fans with a track called Lost featuring their late frontman Chester Bennington's voice, reports Pinkvilla.

Along with the new song, the band has decided to release an anime music video for Lost.

Lost is said to be reminiscent of some of the most popular and loved songs from the band like Numb and Breaking the Heart.

The video is already out now on Linkin Park's official YouTube channel.

Bennington had unexpectedly died by suicide on 20 July 2017.

Soon after the release of the music video, fans all around the world flooded the comment section under the video with heartfelt messages.

One fan wrote, "A person only dies when he doesn't leave his legacy, Chester will always be alive in our memories." Another fan's comment read, "Can't believe it's almost 6 years since he left us to be amongst the legends and his friends up there. The fact that this came out on my birthday and listening to his voice all over again made me cry so bad. I love you, Chester. I love you LP. No matter how many years will be passed, you will always be my number 1. I will cherish and uphold you forever in my heart.