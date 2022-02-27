Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla

Splash

Hindustan Times
27 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 01:33 pm

Related News

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla

Leonardo DiCaprio and Natasha Poonawalla were spotted together at a London restaurant after a friend's wedding

Hindustan Times
27 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 01:33 pm
Leonardo DiCaprio and Natasha Poonawalla. Photo: Collected
Leonardo DiCaprio and Natasha Poonawalla. Photo: Collected

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla in a restaurant in London after the two celebrities met at a mutual friend's wedding ceremony.

Pictures show Natasha and Leonardo at the restaurant's window seat. They enjoyed a chat and Natasha even looked back to spot the cameramen behind her. 

Leonardo Dicaprio with Natasha Poonawalla. Photo: Collected via Dailymail UK
Leonardo Dicaprio with Natasha Poonawalla. Photo: Collected via Dailymail UK

As per Daily Mail, it was British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen's wedding in Chelsea that they attended. Also seen at the restaurant were supermodel Naomi Campbell and Orlando Bloom. The report said, "There is nothing to suggest anything more than friendship between her and Leo."

Natasha Poonawalla is married to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Insitute of India, one of the largest vaccine manufacturing companies in the world. While Natasha is the executive director of the company. 

The pair tied the knot got in 2006. They have two children together. 

Leonardo DiCaprio never married and has dated a string of supermodels--including Naomi herself. Currently, he is dating actor Camila Morrone. Leo and Camila haven't confirmed that they are dating each other but have been together since December 2017. In February 2020, they made their Oscars debut and it was the first time he brought a date to the award show since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005. They recently enjoyed a holiday at St Barts, seemingly his favourite holiday destination.

Leonardo was last seen in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. The climate change satire released on Netflix and has been nominated for Best Picture Academy Award. He will be seen next in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Leonardo DiCaprio / Natasha Poonawalla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

2h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

2h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

4h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

18h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

20h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused