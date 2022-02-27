Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla in a restaurant in London after the two celebrities met at a mutual friend's wedding ceremony.

Pictures show Natasha and Leonardo at the restaurant's window seat. They enjoyed a chat and Natasha even looked back to spot the cameramen behind her.

Leonardo Dicaprio with Natasha Poonawalla. Photo: Collected via Dailymail UK

As per Daily Mail, it was British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen's wedding in Chelsea that they attended. Also seen at the restaurant were supermodel Naomi Campbell and Orlando Bloom. The report said, "There is nothing to suggest anything more than friendship between her and Leo."

Natasha Poonawalla is married to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Insitute of India, one of the largest vaccine manufacturing companies in the world. While Natasha is the executive director of the company.

The pair tied the knot got in 2006. They have two children together.

Leonardo DiCaprio never married and has dated a string of supermodels--including Naomi herself. Currently, he is dating actor Camila Morrone. Leo and Camila haven't confirmed that they are dating each other but have been together since December 2017. In February 2020, they made their Oscars debut and it was the first time he brought a date to the award show since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005. They recently enjoyed a holiday at St Barts, seemingly his favourite holiday destination.

Leonardo was last seen in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. The climate change satire released on Netflix and has been nominated for Best Picture Academy Award. He will be seen next in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.