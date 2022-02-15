Legendary Indian singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away 

Reputed Indian playback singer and musician Sandhya Mukherjee has passed away.

She breathed her last at the age of 90 in Kolkata's Apollo Hospital on Tuesday (15 February) evening.

According to hospital sources, she died of a heart attack, reports Hindustan Times.

Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker of West Bengal (WB), shared the news of her demise on Twitter expressing grief.

Deeply mourned by the sad demise of the legendary figure of the arena of music #sandhyamukherjee .



May her soul rest in peace.



Would have been better,had she not been insulted by @BJP4India Govt at her fag end of life.



She will live in our heart forever. February 15, 2022

The veteran singer fell severely ill in late January this year and was admitted to SSKM Hospital. Sandhya was diagnosed with Covid-19 there.

Later she was moved to Apollo hospital for better treatment.

Sandhya Mukherjee had specialised in both classical and modern Bangla music.

She also lent her voice as a playback singer in 17 Hindi films.

She was awarded Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards of the neighbouring country in January.

However, the artist reportedly had refused to accept the award after the central government contacted her over phone.

Sandhya Mukherjee, also known as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay received the "Banga Bibhushan" – WB's highest civilian award, in 2011 – and a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1970.

She contributed to the Liberation War of Bangladesh through her music and raised donations for Bangladeshis living in refugee camps during 1971.

She also recorded patriotic songs for Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the war.

The singing legend was one of the leading foreign artists who performed at the Paltan Maidan in Dhaka for the first time after the independence of Bangladesh on 21 February, 1972.

PM Hasina mourns her demise

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the prominent singer Tuesday.

In a message of condolence, PM said, "Apart from spreading the charm of music in the subcontinent, Sandhya Mukherjee's contribution to the Liberation War will be remembered."

She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

