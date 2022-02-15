Legendary Indian singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away 

Splash

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

Legendary Indian singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away 

She was awarded Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards of the neighbouring country in January

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 09:53 pm
Photo: Anandabazar
Photo: Anandabazar

Reputed Indian playback singer and musician Sandhya Mukherjee has passed away.

She breathed her last at the age of 90 in Kolkata's Apollo Hospital on Tuesday (15 February) evening. 

According to hospital sources, she died of a heart attack, reports Hindustan Times. 

Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker of West Bengal (WB), shared the news of her demise on Twitter expressing grief. 

The veteran singer fell severely ill in late January this year and was admitted to SSKM Hospital. Sandhya was diagnosed with Covid-19 there. 

Later she was moved to Apollo hospital for better treatment. 

Sandhya Mukherjee had specialised in both classical and modern Bangla music. 

She also lent her voice as a playback singer in 17 Hindi films. 

She was awarded Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards of the neighbouring country in January. 

However, the artist reportedly had refused to accept the award after the central government contacted her over phone.

Sandhya Mukherjee, also known as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay received the "Banga Bibhushan" – WB's highest civilian award, in 2011 – and a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1970.

She contributed to the Liberation War of Bangladesh through her music and raised donations for Bangladeshis living in refugee camps during 1971. 

She also recorded patriotic songs for Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the war. 

The singing legend was one of the leading foreign artists who performed at the Paltan Maidan in Dhaka for the first time after the independence of Bangladesh on 21 February, 1972.

PM Hasina mourns her demise 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the prominent singer Tuesday. 

In a message of condolence, PM said, "Apart from spreading the charm of music in the subcontinent, Sandhya Mukherjee's contribution to the Liberation War will be remembered." 

She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
 

Top News

Singer Sandhya Mukherjee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

6h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

10h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

9h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

2h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

2h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

2h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director