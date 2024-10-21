Lady Gaga to release new single

Lady Gaga to release new single

Shortly after the surprise release of her album 'Harlequin,' Lady Gaga is returning to her signature style with the announcement of the first single from her upcoming seventh album, titled 'Disease,' set to release on 25 October. 

Although Gaga hasn't officially confirmed it, her label Universal Music has created pre-save links for the single on a pop-up site, directing fans to Spotify and Apple Music. Earlier this week, fans speculated the title might be 'Disease' after noticing changes in the capitalization of some of her song titles, which, when rearranged, spelled out 'Disease.'

Lady Gaga had previously teased an October release for the first single from her seventh album. In September, she shared an itinerary that included "XX October: LG7 first single," listed alongside key dates for her 'Joker: Folie à Deux' press tour.
 

Lady Gaga

