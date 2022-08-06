Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in 'Joker' sequel

Splash

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 03:54 pm

Lady Gaga set to appear in Joker 2. Photo: Reuters/Collected
Lady Gaga set to appear in Joker 2. Photo: Reuters/Collected

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga appeared to confirm her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker" on Thursday by posting a musical teaser on Twitter.

The musical clip depicts silhouettes dancing together to the tune of the song "Cheek to Cheek", originally written by Irving Berlin in 1935 for the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie Top Hat, with the names Phoenix and Gaga flashing on the screen. 

"Joker: Folie a Deux", which will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character, is set for release in theatres on 4 Oct 2024s

Phoenix had first played the role in the 2019 film "Joker", which earned him the Academy Award for best actor, depicted an origin story for the arch enemy of DC Comics' superhero Batman.

No further details about the sequel have been immediately made available by Warner Bros. But Hollywood trade publication Variety has reported the new production will be a musical with Lady Gaga expected to play Joker's co-conspirator, Harley Quinn.

If confirmed, Lady Gaga will be the newest in a long line of actresses who have played or voiced the iconic character of Harley Quinn. Most recently, Margot Robbie played the role of the 'Crime Queen of Gotham City' in the 2020 film "Birds of Prey" and in "The Suicide Squad" the following year.

It is unclear if Robbie will continue as Harley Quinn. However, the Joker movies featuring Phoenix are set in a separate cinematic universe, which would likely mean Robbie can still reprise her role as the iconic villain in any future movies.

Folie à deux is a rare psychiatric syndrome also known as shared psychosis, likely hinting at the traditionally co-dependent relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn.

