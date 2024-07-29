Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky reportedly engaged

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 July, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 12:07 pm

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky reportedly engaged

Hindustan Times
29 July, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 12:07 pm
Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky. Photo: Hindustan Times
Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky. Photo: Hindustan Times

Lady Gaga has a sparkling new chapter in her life. The global superstar casually dropped a bombshell during a seemingly ordinary appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics and now the internet is in a frenzy.

While in the company of French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Gaga affectionately referred to her beau and long-time partner, Michael Polansky, as her "fiancé." The singer, who performed during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Games, first fueled the rumour of her engagement back in April.

In April, the singer was spotted showing off a large diamond on her ring finger, sparking speculation that she is ready to walk down the aisle. Although it was not intended as an official announcement, her recent disclosure has clarified the ongoing rumours. In a TikTok shared by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Gaga can be heard referring to to Polansky as "my fiancé" while introducing him to Attal.

The singer who has been engaged twice before, showed up at the Paris 2024 Olympics and sang "Mon Truc en Plumes" to pay tribute to French ballet dancer and singer Zizi Jeanmaire. Before her relationship with Michael Polansky, she was engaged to Taylor Kinney from Chicago Fire and talent agent Christian Carino, though neither engagement lasted.

Romance blossomed between Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky in late 2019. Their relationship first sparked public interest when they were spotted sharing intimate moments at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas 2020. Not long after, they made their relationship official with a highly publicised, PDA-filled weekend in Miami showcasing their shared love for sports while attending Super Bowl.

Since then, the couple has been relatively private about their love life, although sources close to the pair described them as "inseparable" and acting like "a married couple" well before the engagement announcement. In 2021, Gaga was invited to perform at President Joe Biden's inauguration and Polansky tagged along to hype her up. At the time a source told PEOPLE, "Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits, she's very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support."

 

