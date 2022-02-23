Krishnopokkho releases debut single ‘Chander Gari’

Splash

Chander Gari by Krishnopokkho. Photo: Courtesy
Chander Gari by Krishnopokkho. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University's campus band Krishnopokkho released their debut single 'Chander Gari' on the band's official YouTube channel yesterday.

On the occasion, the band also arranged a launching ceremony in the TSC swimming pool compound at 7 pm. 

Tuhin Kanti Das had written and composed the song. 

All Krishnopokkho members are either current or former students of the University of Dhaka. Debasish Das serves as the vocalist,Yeasir Arafat Rubel plays the banjo, Tareq Hossain plays the bass, Mehedy Hasan Aryan plays guitar, Partha Deb Barman plays the harmonium and Benam Chandra Barman is the percussionist. 

"'Chander Gari' is the first track on our upcoming debut album. We waited a long time to complete the music video amidst the pandemic. When situations got better, we filmed it at Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. On 14 February, Pahela Falgun, we uploaded a teaser for it on Krishnopokkho's official Facebook page and YouTube channel,'' said Tareq Hossain. 

 

