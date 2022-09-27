Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1

Splash

UNB
27 September, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 04:31 pm

Related News

Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1

Traditional Korean music instruments such as gayageum, janggu (drum), and Taepyeongso (flute), along with western instruments such as bass guitar, keyboard piano, and drum will be played during their performance

UNB
27 September, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 04:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea will host a live Korean music concert on 1 October at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre, Dhaka.

Korean fusion music band "E-Sang" composed of seven members will present a live performance of Korean traditional folk songs in a modernized fusion style.

Traditional Korean music instruments such as gayageum, janggu (drum), and Taepyeongso (flute), along with western instruments such as bass guitar, keyboard piano, and drum will be played during their performance.

The Embassy will hold this event in collaboration with RTV.

Md. Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

This is the first outdoor cultural event arranged by the Embassy since the outbreak of the covid pandemic in 2020. 

As this is an open and free concert anyone can come and enjoy the concert without ticket on a first-come-first-served basis, said the South Korea Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Korean / concert / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

4h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

5h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How real are the stories about CIA?

How real are the stories about CIA?

24m | Videos
Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

1h | Videos
Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

4h | Videos
Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b