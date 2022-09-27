Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea will host a live Korean music concert on 1 October at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre, Dhaka.

Korean fusion music band "E-Sang" composed of seven members will present a live performance of Korean traditional folk songs in a modernized fusion style.

Traditional Korean music instruments such as gayageum, janggu (drum), and Taepyeongso (flute), along with western instruments such as bass guitar, keyboard piano, and drum will be played during their performance.

The Embassy will hold this event in collaboration with RTV.

Md. Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

This is the first outdoor cultural event arranged by the Embassy since the outbreak of the covid pandemic in 2020.

As this is an open and free concert anyone can come and enjoy the concert without ticket on a first-come-first-served basis, said the South Korea Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.