Korean Community in Bangladesh to host 'Korean Night 2022' Friday

UNB
08 December, 2022, 03:00 pm
08 December, 2022, 03:00 pm

The Korean Community in Bangladesh will hold 'Korean Night 2022' at the backyard of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea on December 9.

This annual event has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be resumed for the first time in three years.

This time, it is not only to show the harmony and unity of the Korean community in Bangladesh, in particular on the occasion of the year-ending season, but also to celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations between Korea and Bangladesh which is due in 2023, said the organisers on Thursday.

The Korean Community in Dhaka, in close copperation with Korean Embassy, has prepared a variety of programs at this Korean Night such as K-pop performances, concert by invited professional Korean singers, appreciation-award giving, lucky draw and games.

About 500 Korean residents across Bangladesh are expected to come and join.

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun and leaders of the Korean community in Bangladesh will deliver congratulatory messages hoping that this event brings harmony and unity not only among the Korean communities but also among the Koreans and Bangladeshis.

It will also provide an opportunity for sharing creative ideas on various diplomatic, economic, political, and cultural programs for the next year when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, said the organisers.

Besides, the Korean Community will also hold a Charity Bazaar for the underprivileged people at Dhaka Korean Church on December 9.

Currently, some 1,500-2,000 Koreans reside in Bangladesh, mostly engaging in investment and business activities in particular in the ready-made garment (RMG) sector. Koreans in Bangladesh, many of them are long-time residents in the country, have been playing a vital role in contributing to developing Bangladeshi human resources, accelerating economic prosperity and strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

