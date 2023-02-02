Kona and Imran to share a stage in London for the first time

Singers Imran and Kona regularly sing at concerts in Bangladesh. They have also shared a stage in foreign countries but for the first time they share a stage in London, in 'The London Royal Regency' on 4 February, at 3 PM local time.

They are in London right now. "Imran and I will sing together in London. It is a matter of great joy for us. Many Bangladeshi expatriates live in London. This event is for them," said Kona to The Business Standard.

"We are both very excited. I hope it will be very good," Imran said.

Kona and Imran were nominated for the National Film Award for singing together in Chayanika Chowdhury's movie 'Bishwa Sundari' for the first time. Imran has also been awarded as a composer.