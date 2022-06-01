KK to receive gun salute from West Bengal government

Related News

Singer KK dies at 53 years old after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday. The singer's body has been sent for postmortem and his family has arrived in Kolkata

Hindustan Times
01 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 01:16 pm
Singer KK. Photo: Collected
Singer KK. Photo: Collected

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

News agency ANI quoted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as saying, "West Bengal Government to give gun salute to singer KK at Kolkata airport."

Condolences started to pour in after the singer's sudden demise. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the singer's sudden demise. 

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted the Indian PM. 

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also conveyed deep condolences and assured her colleagues are working vigilantly to "fulfil all the formalities" for the beloved singer who has passed away immediately after the live performance in Kolkata. 

 

Emraan Hasmi who worked in KK's iconic song including 'Zara Sa' remembered the singer in his tweet. 

"A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs.

Speaking in an interview with news agency ANI on Wednesday, actor Akshay Kumar remembered KK and said, "He was part of my career, he was a part of my lots of songs... It was a very shocking thing what happened last night. It's very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers & it happened at a very young age."

Akshay also paid tribute to the singer in his tweet.

Comedian and talk show host Kapil Sharma remembered KK in a tweet. Writing in Hindi, he remembered KK's recent visit on The Kapil Sharma Show and said he 'will always remain in our hearts'.

"Shocking to hear about kk. Deepest condolences to the family. RIP. GONE TOO SOON," Shahid Kapoor wrote in his tweet.

Doctors have suspected cardiac arrest to be the cause of the singer's death. However, an autopsy will be conducted today to ascertain the exact reason for his death.

 

