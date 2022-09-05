Kill Him: First look and teaser unveiled

Ananta Jalil revealed the first look of his upcoming action-thriller film 'Kill Him' during a premier ceremony at BFDC on Saturday, 3 September.

In the trailer we can see Ananta in a fierce role. Walking in a hooded jacket, he takes a gun and appears angry, targeting someone off camera.

The film is being directed and produced by Mohammad Iqbal and is expected to be released in 2023.

Kill him stars Ananta and Barsha as the male and female leads. The cast also includes Misha Sawdagar and Rubel. Bollywood actor Rahul Dev will play the role of the antagonist in the film.

It is the first time Ananta and Barsha are starring in a film where they are not also attached as producers. Ananta revealed he will be paid Tk 40 lakhs for his role and Barsha will receive 10 lakhs.

The film will begin shooting in October.