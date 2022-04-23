The Kid LAROI returns with a new single ‘Thousand Miles’

23 April, 2022
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 11:51 am

"Thousand Miles," which was released on 22 April, is the official follow-up to his hit collaboration 'Stay,' with Justin Bieber, which was released last July

The Kid LAROI returns with a new single 'Thousand Miles.'
The Kid LAROI returns with a new single ‘Thousand Miles.’ Photo: Collected

The Kid LAROI has released his first new song since 2021, named "Thousand Miles."

The song, which was released on 22 April, is the official follow-up to his hit collaboration 'Stay,' with Justin Bieber, which was released last July.

That song went on to become LAROI's most successful creation which led the charts in over 20 countries and earned many Platinum certifications, including seven in his home country of Australia.

LAROI worked on Thousand Miles alongside Andrew Watman, Louis Bell, and Billy Walsh. Bell also co-produced the song with Andrew Watt, a frequent Post Malone collaborator. 

On this song, Bell and Watman are working with LAROI for the first time, where Walsh produced LAROI's 2021 hit 'Without You.'

