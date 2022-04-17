KGF Chapter 2 enters ₹400 crore club

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 03:33 pm

Related News

KGF Chapter 2 enters ₹400 crore club

Yash's film is storming through the box office, minting fresh ₹100 crore every day

Hindustan Times
17 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 03:33 pm
Yash in KGF Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Yash in KGF Chapter 2. Photo: Collected

The worldwide and domestic box office is witnessing an unprecedented event right now. Kannada film KFG Chapter 2's Hindi version has collected the fastest ₹143 crore in just three days.

This goes not just for a Hindi dubbed version for a different language movie but for all movies ever released in Hindi in India. 

Overseas, the trend is just as spectacular. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has earned ₹400 crore at the worldwide box office in just three days. "#KGFChapter2 CROSSES ₹ 400 cr mark in just 3 days. All set to STORM past ₹500 cr today," he wrote.

Giving a break up of the Hindi version, he wrote, "All India Hindi Box Office. Day 1 - ₹ 53.95 cr Day 2 - ₹ 46.79 cr Day 3 - ₹ 42.90 cr Total - ₹ 143.64 cr. FIRST ever movie in Hindi to achieve this number in first 3 days. #Yash creates HISTORY."

Compared to the KGF Chapter 2, the week's other big release, Vijay's Beast has almost crashed, unable to earn even ₹1 crore total since release on Wednesday. "Day 1 - ₹ 0.50 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 0.15 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 0.08 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 0.05 cr Total - ₹ 0.78 cr."

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

About the film's success, Prashanth told PTI in an interview, "When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story."

KGF: Chapter 2 / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

3h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

4h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

5h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

19h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

19h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals