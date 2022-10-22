Kevin Spacey wins in civil sexual-abuse case brought by actor Rapp

Kevin Spacey on Thursday defeated a sexual abuse case against him after jurors in a Manhattan civil trial found his accuser did not prove his claim that the Oscar winner made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14.

Anthony Rapp, now 50, testified that Spacey climbed on top of him on a bed and pressed his groin into Rapp's hip until he was able to wriggle free. Spacey denied the allegation on the stand and said he had never been alone with Rapp.

A tearful Spacey emerged in the hall outside the courtroom briefly but went back inside. He declined to answer reporters' questions upon leaving.

"What's next is Mr Spacey is going to be proving that he's innocent of anything he's been accused of," Keller said, adding, "Mr Rapp is getting more attention in this trial than he has in his entire acting life."

